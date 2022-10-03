This World War II Veteran Had One Wish for His 100th Birthday

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Maren Morris, + more!

My grandfather is 97 years old and a WWII vet, so when I heard this story, it really made me feel good. I wanted to pass that feeling onto you.

World War II veteran Sergeant Antonio Carrizales recently turned 100 years old, and he had one request for his birthday: He wanted to get 100 birthday cards to celebrate the milestone!

On a giant poster, he wrote:

Hello! My Name is Sgt. Antonio Carrizales and I am a proud United States Army veteran. I served during World War II. I turned 100 years young on September 25th, 2022, and I would love to receive 100 birthday cards. Please mail to: 200 Veterans Dr. Floresville, TX 78114.

Wilson County News adds that Sgt. Carrizales served from November 1942 to November 1945. He was stationed with the 326th Army Air Force Base Unit out of Florida and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and World War II Victory Medal. He was crew chief for the B-17 Flying Fortress and B-29 Superfortress.

Once his request got onto the local new station, the internet took over. As you can imagine, he got way more than 100 birthday cards, and he was surprised with them all by his nursing home staff, who threw him a big party to celebrate his 100 birthday.

The news station showed up to his party, too — the special event was complete with a 100th birthday cake, balloons everywhere and a giant box of birthday cards. I bet he is still going through them today!