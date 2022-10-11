In the wake of Naomi Judd's death, Wynonna Judd reconfigured The Judds' final tour as an all-star lineup packed with some of country music's biggest female stars — and the magic of onstage teamwork was alive and well during a Friday night (Oct. 7) stop in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Guest acts Ashley McBryde and Martina McBride joined Judd onstage for a powerful tribute to Loretta Lynn, who had died just days earlier, on Oct. 4. The three women teamed up for a powerful performance of "Coal Miner's Daughter," one of the most enduring hits from Lynn's lengthy catalog.

Judd sat center stage for the performance, flanked by McBryde and McBride, and the three women took turns singing the verses to the song.

"We mustn't forget where we come from in country music," Judd stated after they concluded their tribute performance, with the audience roaring their appreciation.

After the show, Judd posted a photo of the moment on her social media. The image is shot from behind, with Judd holding hands with McBride and McBryde as the three women look out towards the crowd.

"When we stand together, it's our finest hour," she writes in the caption of her post, quoting a lyric from the Judds' hit "Love Can Build a Bridge."

The Judds Final Tour was originally announced as a last hurrah of sorts for Judd and her mother, Naomi Judd, who together made up the legendary country duo. However, Naomi died by suicide in late April, after the tour was announced but months before it was scheduled to begin. Subsequently, Judd told fans that the shows would go on, but with some updates. A rotating cast of powerhouse country women signed on for the dates, including Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill, Little Big Town and — as seen in Sioux Falls — Ashley McBryde.

