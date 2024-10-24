‘Yellowstone’ Fans Rip New Trailer Apart, Call It ‘Misleading’

With just a few weeks left until new episodes arrive, the anticipation for the conclusion of Yellowstone is almost more than fans can take.

The show recently dropped a new trailer, and while support for the upcoming installment has most people excited, some are a little angry.

Evidently, a chunk of Yellowstone enthusiasts are not happy to see Kevin Costner in the new trailer.

The actor, who plays John Dutton, had been a part of the show since its inception, but due to conflict behind-the-scenes after the first part of Season 5, he is not expected to be a part of the second half of the season.

Using Costner to help sell the series finale has left some viewers salty.

Fans Push Back on New Yellowstone Trailer

Comments have been pouring in on the show's various social media accounts after the trailer was released. Actor Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the series, also shared the teaser on his respective socials.

Again, while most comments are supportive of the show's return, others are calling out its creator Taylor Sheridan and Paramount.

"Costner made the show. There [sic] just misleading the fans into watching the second part," one writes.

"It’s misleading they keep using his old clips when he’s not even in it," another notes.

Adds someone else: "Using old clips of Costner to try and sell the new series to fans is wild."

"It’s pathetic how you still use Costner’s old clip in the 'official trailer' when he’s not gonna be in Part 2," a comment reads.

"How is this legal to falsely advertise a new season?" one fan asks.

Will Kevin Costner Return to Yellowstone?

Early this summer, Costner set the record straight on his return to Yellowstone after the rumor mill churned, pumping out theories on both sides. While expressing love for the show, the actor said point blank he will not be back.

"I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5 B or into the future," he said at the time. "I loved it. And I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning."