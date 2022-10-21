‘Yellowstone’ Premiering Season 5 Two Weeks Early, In Movie Theaters

Yellowstone's Season 5 premiere is set for Nov. 13, but on Oct. 29, fans will be able to watch it on the big screen.

The early look comes courtesy of a partnership between MTV, 101 Studios and AMC Theatres. For $15 you get the two-hour premiere and the series premiere of Tulsa King, Taylor Sheridan's newest show starring Sylvester Stallone.

More than 100 theaters nationwide will carry the screening — find out if your local theater has it here.

The theater page even suggests that prizes will be offered to those who dress up like their favorite character — never has a Carhartt jacket over a leopard-print mini-dress been so acceptable in public! Budget two-and-a-half hours for the screening.

Everyone else will have to have access to the Paramount Network and wait until Nov. 13. The 14-episode season of Yellowstone will be split over two parts, with Part 1 wrapping before the new year and Part 2 beginning at a date TBD. Many expect that the new prequel 1923 will be squeezed between the two parts. Tulsa King will also begin on Paramount+ (a subscription channel) on Nov. 13.

Taste of Country's Dutton Rules podcast will once again be the hub for reactions to every Yellowstone episode, as well as 1923 when it premieres. Adison Haager and Billy Dukes host the popular podcast, and Sterling Whitaker leads interviews with stars from both shows. Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Kelly Reilly and more were all featured during Season 1.

10 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 10 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles. John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? It's all part of this list of 10 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone.