Young Boy Singing ‘Save Me’ at Jelly Roll Concert Will Make Your Day [Watch]
Jason Kempin, Getty Images
Nothing proves that more than a viral video of a young boy and his father at a Jelly Roll show. The child's name is Rey, and his father is beyond excited that his son is also a fan of Jelly Roll, just as he is.
In the video, the young boy is belting out the song from Jelly Roll, "Save Me," while you can see his father in the background proudly filming his son.
His father writes, "My baby boy had the time of his life thanks to momma for buying us these concert tickets! I’ve been so heavy on Jelly Roll so this means so much to me and the fact that our son loves him, that’s so dope! Jelly Rolls music has helped me in more ways than anyone can imagine. This night is one to remember! Thank you @jellyroll615 for an amazing performance! Can’t wait to have Rey meet you one day!!! Share this and tag @jellyroll615 @xomgitsbunnie so we can make it happen for Rey!"
Jelly Roll himself like the video, and other country artists as well. Naturally, the comment section is a lot of support, and there are a few nay-sayers who are upset at the lyrical content of the actual song that the boy is singing. Some feel that the lyrics to this particular song of Jelly Roll's, "Save Me", are somewhat edgy for a child to be singing:
"I'm a lost cause / Baby, don't waste your time on me / I'm so damaged beyond repair / Life has shattered my hopes and my dreams."
However you choose to look at it, the fact is that this is a bonding moment for a father and a son that will most likely be a core memory for the boy. We are rooting for him to get to one day meet Jelly Roll.