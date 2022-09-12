New ’11 Minutes’ Docuseries Will Chronicle the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival Mass Shooting

A new four-party documentary from Paramount+, called 11 Minutes, will revisit the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting.

Releasing on Sept. 27 — just days before the five-year anniversary of the massacre on Oct. 1 — the project will feature gripping first-person accounts from first responders, concertgoers and the first in-depth interview on the tragedy from Jason Aldean.

The country superstar was playing his headlining set at the festival when he first heard a popping noise, and originally thought it might be some equipment malfunctioning.

“When I turned around, my bass player was just looking at me like a deer in the headlights. And my security guy was on stage at that point, telling me to get down, waving me off the stage,” Aldean explains.

A new trailer for the docuseries offers a first look into what fans can expect from the project, including chilling, never-before-seen bodycam video from officers as they take an elevator up to the shooter's hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay.

The trailer is available to watch now. It contains distressing images that may be upsetting to some viewers; use viewer discretion before pressing play on the video below.

The shooting, which took place on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, began when 64-year-old shooter Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd watching Aldean's headlining Route 91 set from his room at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. Fifty-eight people died at the scene or in the immediate aftermath, and in the months that followed, two more died from the injuries they sustained in the shooting, bringing the death toll to 60. Additionally, approximately 867 people were injured.

The Route 91 Harvest Festival massacre remains the deadliest mass shooting committed by an individual shooter in U.S. history. When authorities arrived at Paddock's room, they discovered he had died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In his interview for the film series, Aldean reflects on the aftermath of the incident. "It's hard not to feel a little guilty. I mean, those people were there to support us," he admits, thinking of the fans who lost their lives at the festival.

