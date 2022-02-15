During Ep. 8 of 1883, viewers began to understand Elsa Dutton's journey through a very different lens: Their own lives.

What the Dutton daughter (played by Isabel May) is going through isn't all that different from what every American teenager goes through. She's young, headstrong and in love. During this episode of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast, hosts Adison Haager and Billy Dukes find themselves in her and wonder aloud if we don't already know how this ends for the young dreamer.

The newest episode of 1883 also leaves behind two enormous Easter eggs in the way of a tribute to Yellowstone, creator Taylor Sheridan's first Western drama. The action focuses on Elsa and Sam (played by Martin Sensmeier) and their blossoming love for one another. It was a character building episode more than one with edge-of-the-seat action, which was necessary after the tornado and bandit attacks from Ep. 7.

This isn't to say there was no gunfire. The young couple go hunting and she kills a buffalo before learning about a tradition that's unlike any from where she came from. Right before the Q&A, learn about some breaking Yellowstone news with unknown implications for a bunkhouse favorite.

Click play to listen, or, if you would rather listen later, find Dutton Rules on Apple Podcasts and Spotify and look for archive interviews with 1883 stars like Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, plus Yellowstone stars like Cole Hauser. Also, check out some of our recent video recaps and analysis below and join the conversation with an email to staff@tasteofcountry.com.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.