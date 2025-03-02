1923 wasted no time ratcheting up the tension during Season 2, Episode 2 on Sunday (March 2). The latest episode of the Yellowstone prequel featured multiple unexpected attacks and a shocking death, and it ended with several of the show's most beloved characters in significant peril.

Oh, yeah ... one of the characters may be leaving the Dutton Ranch forever.

Who Gets Attacked in 1923 Season 2, Episode 2?

Season 2, Episode 2 is titled "The Rapist Is Winter," and several different people actually get attacked.

First, Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) gets attacked by a wolf that has already killed all of the Duttons' chickens. She gets bitten on the leg, and Cara (Helen Mirren) is worried about rabies, so they send for the doctor, who has to stay overnight at the Dutton Ranch due to a blizzard.

Who Dies in 1923 Season 2, Episode 2?

Later, the wolf gets inside the house and ends up killing the doctor's assistant, who is sleeping on the couch. As the episode comes to an end, Cara is facing off with the wolf with her shotgun in hand, and we hear the wolf snarl and spring at her, but we do not see which one comes out on top.

Who's Stuck in the Blizzard in 1923 Season 2, Episode 2?

Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford), Jack Dutton (Darren Mann) and some ranch hands are in Bozeman as the episode begins, where Jacob and Sheriff McDowell (Robert Patrick) can speak to the judge presiding over Zane's (Brian Geraghty) case.

He and his wife are in legal trouble because she is Asian and it's illegal for them to wed, and when Jacob suggests the judge solve the problem by simply releasing them all into his custody, the judge says Zane's wife still has to reveal the name of the priest who married them.

However, Jacob is playing hardball, and when he discovers a bottle of illegal liquor in the judge's desk, the sheriff threatens him with arrest, securing their release.

But they're not out of the woods yet, literally. They decide to head back to the ranch despite the blizzard, thinking it is not safe in town, but the snow is so bad that they end up having to leave the trail, go into the trees and tip over their wagon so they can all take shelter underneath it, and they turn the horses loose to seek lower ground so they do not freeze to death.

As the episode comes to an end, they are trapped in the raging storm with no apparent way to make their way home.

Does Spencer Dutton Make It Home in 1923 Season 2, Episode 2?

No, but he gets closer, although at considerable risk to himself. After landing in Galveston, he meets the family of Luca (Andy Dispensa), the man he saved on board the ship, and while they are grateful to him, it turns out they are gangsters, and Spencer ends up running afoul of them and taking a terrible beating.

Luca's cousin presses Spencer into service, offering him the use of a truck to drive all the way home — but only if he transports illegal liquor from Galveston to Ft. Worth, a mission so dangerous that he offers him money to deal with the cops who can be bribed, and a gun for the ones who can't.

Does Alexandra Make It to America in 1923 Season 2, Episode 2?

No, but she is on her way, albeit in very difficult circumstances.

We see Alexandra (Julie Schlaepfer) in the hold of a ship with a large number of other passengers, all squeezed in tight in tiny bunks and clinging to those bunks for dear life as they are tossed about by a violent storm. In a voiceover, we hear a letter she has written Spencer, telling him that the thought of reuniting with him and having their child is the only thing keeping her going.

What Happens to Donald Whitfield in 1923 Season 2, Episode 2?

Donald Whitfield (Timothy Dalton) begins the episode with Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn), driving through the snow as they see some people skiing on the slopes near the Duttons' land. He's never seen skiing before, and once it's explained to him, he instantly comes up with a plan to monetize it — which, of course, gives him just one more reason to wish to take the Duttons' land.

Later Creighton tells the Dutton spy, Clyde (Brian Konowal), that Whitfield is the only man who's ever scared him, because he "sees through us, sees the greed in our hearts."

What Happens to Teonna in 1923 Season 2, Episode 2?

Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves) is continuing to hide out with her father and Pete (Jeremy Guana) as they try to evade Father Renaud (Sebastain Roche) and Marshal Kent (Jamie McShane). Once again in this episode, we see that though Father Renaud is not a good man by any standard, he still feels deeply troubled at the marshal's casual cruelty to anyone and everyone who gets in their way, and one wonders if a confrontation might eventually be brewing between them.

Who Is Leaving the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch on 1923, and Why?

Elizabeth has reached the end of her rope in Season 2, Episode 2 of 1923. After facing down a mountain lion in Episode 1, she is terribly upset after the wolf bites her leg — especially when it turns out that she has to take very painful rabies shots in the stomach, which forces her to be held down as they're delivered.

That turns out to be her snapping point, as she tells Cara that this is not living, it's just surviving. When Cara tells her to wait until the spring to see how beautiful everything will be, she replies that although she loves Jack, she does not intend to be there in the spring.

What Happens Next on 1923?

As Episode 2 comes to a close, we're once again left with more questions than answers.

Will Jacob, Jack and the others survive the blizzard and make it home? Did Cara kill the wolf, or did she succumb to its attack? Will Alexandra make it to America? Will Spencer find his way to Montana, or will he get into too much trouble along the way? Will Zane and his family ever be whole again?

Season 2 of 1923 airs every Sunday via the Paramount+ streaming service.

