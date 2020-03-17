The 2020 Billboard Music Awards — originally slated for April 29 on NBC — have been postponed due to concerns of the coronavirus.

The new date has not been announced. The show was scheduled to broadcast from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with host Kelly Clarkson back for a third year. The move is not a surprise as several other major television awards shows and music festivals immediately before and after the BBMAs have also been pushed back or flat out canceled.

Like the ACM Awards, the Billboard Music Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions. Billboard first shared the news that its namesake awards would not move forward as planned. Nominees for the 2020 BBMAs had not yet been announced but Garth Brooks had been announced as the Icon Award recipient for the 27th annual show. He's a 19-time Billboard Music Awards winner.

Tickets for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards had already gone on sale. Also on Tuesday (March 17) the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards were postponed amid coronavirus concerns.

At the 2019 ceremony, Luke Combs took home two trophies for Top Country Artist and Top Country Male Artist, while Carrie Underwood was named Top Country Female Artist. In addition to their performance with Tori Kelly on their hit "Speechless," Dan + Shay were awarded Top Country Duo/Group, and Kenny Chesney was awarded Top Country Tour for his 2019 Songs for the Saints Tour.