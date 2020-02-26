Kelly Clarkson will once again host the Billboard Music Awards in 2020. The superstar singer and talk show host will helm the music publication's awards show for the third consecutive year.

The 27th annual show recognizing the biggest names in music will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in April.

“I’m thrilled to be back with my Billboard family. I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans," the pop star and Voice coach tells the magazine in a statement Thursday (Feb. 26). "This a night of music that you won’t want to miss!”

News of Clarkson's return as host comes hot on the heels of the announcement that Garth Brooks will be receiving the prestigious Icon Award during the telecast, where he's also slated to perform. Brooks is the ninth artist to receive the honor, joining fellow music icons Cher, Celine Dion, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Neil Diamond, Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.

At the 2019 ceremony, Luke Combs took home two trophies for Top Country Artist and Top Country Male Artist, while Carrie Underwood was named Top Country Female Artist. In addition to their performance with Tori Kelly on their hit "Speechless," Dan + Shay were awarded Top Country Duo/Group, and Kenny Chesney was awarded Top Country Tour for his 2019 Songs for the Saints Tour.

The presenters and other performers for the 2020 BBMAs will be announced in the coming weeks. The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are set to air live from Las Vegas on April 29 at 8PM ET on NBC.