Country music's biggest stars shined on the CMA Awards red carpet in 2020. The show was the first awards show of the year to invite artists to mingle in the same room, and while they'll be masked and socially distant once inside, there was plenty of love to share beforehand.

Jake Owen and girlfriend Erica Hartlein were just one of the couples who walked the 2020 CMA Awards red carpet. Jimmie Allen was also spotted with fiancee Alexis Gale, while stars like Charley Pride and Carly Pearce worked the red carpet solo. The gallery below includes all the artists who stopped for pictures prior to the 2020 show. Who do you think was best dressed on this night?

Ashley McBryde's strapless blue gown matched the new CMA logo. Pearce and songwriter Natalie Hemby also stunned on the carpet. After spending seven months cooped up at home, it's clear that country music's top artists appreciated the chance to dress up for a night of fun and music!

The 2020 CMA Awards are happening on schedule in Nashville after every awards show prior was postponed, canceled, moved or some combination of the three. Instead of taking place at the Bridgestone Arena, however, artists will gather at the Music City Center in Nashville. Most of the show is live, but some performances — like Pearce and Charles Kelley's performance of "I Hope You're Happy Now" — was pre-taped.

