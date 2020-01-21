12 Songs You’ve Gotta Hear Before the 2020 Grammy Awards

At Sunday's (Jan. 26) 2020 Grammy Awards, dozens of artists, producers, songwriters and other music industry professionals from across genres will get their due in front of their peers and an audience of fans watching from home. The Grammys include a handful of country music-specific categories, but if you stopped scanning the list there, you missed quite a few familiar names among the list of nominees.

Both in those country categories and beyond, there are plenty of killer songs nominated this year – some of which have been a bit overlooked, if you ask us. Beside a No. 1 Eric Church hit ("Some of It") and other well-known tracks, there are these 12 tunes that deserve your attention. Consider the below a pre-2020 Grammy Awards must-listen playlist.