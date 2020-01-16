2020 Grammy Awards Performers — Full List

The 2020 Grammy Awards performers will cross genre lines and captivate Americans watching on TV.

Blake Shelton and Bonnie Raitt are two country-friendly performances to look for on January 26, but pop and rock performances from Lizzo, Aerosmith, the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish promise to be show highlights.

A full list of scheduled performers for the 2020 Grammy Awards can be found below. Shelton is the only contemporary country star slated to take the stage so far on a night that typically allows for just a few moments from Nashville. Tanya Tucker is among the most-nominated Grammy artists but Lil Nas X is up for more all-genre hardware, including Best New Artist.

Ashley McBryde and Miranda Lambert are two more country singers in multiple categories, but neither is expected to be among the final Grammy performers. Traditionally just one country category is included in the television broadcast, with the remaining handed out during a pre-show extravaganza that streams online.

Alicia Keys returns to host the 2020 Grammys after doing a commendable job in 2019. Last year, Brandi Carlile dominated — although it was Kacey Musgraves who took the night's big prize, Album of the Year.

The 2020 Grammy Awards air on Jan. 26 at 8PM ET on CBS.

2020 Grammy Awards Performers:

Aerosmith + Run-DMC (Likely "Walk This Way)

Ariana Grande

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani, "Nobody But You"

Billie Eilish

Bonnie Raitt (John Prine Tribute Performance)

Camila Cabello

Charlie Wilson

Demi Lovato

H.E.R.

Jonas Brothers

Lizzo

Rosalia

Tyler, the Creator

See Who Was Best Dressed at Last Year's Grammys: