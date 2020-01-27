Many of the best moments of the 2020 Grammy Awards left viewers dabbing away tears. Tanya Tucker, Blake Shelton, Lil Nas X and Dan + Shay were country music's featured stars, but an unexpected tribute early made this list of the Top 5 moments.

Kobe Bryant's death on Sunday (Jan. 26) shocked the nation. The Grammys responded by allowing host Alicia Keys to seemingly speak freely about his life and legacy. Boyz II Men tributed Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and others killed in the helicopter crash with "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday." The Staples Center crowd was struck quiet.

There were other tear-jerking moments during Grammys night, but our favorites brought joy and hope. It was Tucker getting her Grammy moment nearly 50 years after her first nomination in 1972. It was Shelton and Gwen Stefani joining hands to sing "Nobody But You," their new duet. It was Dan + Shay's big win.

Finally, it was Lil Nas X's simply joyful version of "Old Town Road." He asked Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey and more to join him for the song and they did, turning in one of the best performances of the night and certainly the best superstar collaboration.

Watch the video above to see all five of the Top 5 moments from the 2020 Grammys, ranked No. 5 to No. 1. What was your favorite moment?