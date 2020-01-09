The majority of the 2020 Houston Rodeo live concert lineup has been revealed and it includes an impressive range of country stars as well as a few surprises from different genres. Leading the chase are Keith Urban, Kane Brown, Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan; with pop guests Gwen Stefani, Khalid—and even a K-Pop band, NCT 127, joining in for the fun.

Other country performers solidified for the event include Dierks Bentley, Maren Morris, Chris Young, Jon Pardi, Midland, and Cody Johnston. Legendary Norteño pioneer Ramon Ayala will also appear, as well as Latin pop star Becky G. The Rodeo takes place March 3-22 at NRG Stadium, with performers appearing each night following the rodeo events of the day.

The lineup was announced live Thursday evening (Jan. 9), and hews close to the rumored lineup that previously leaked online. The event planners are leaving all Friday nights as "to be announced" treats that will be revealed on Feb. 4.

For those wondering about Stefani's appearance, the superstar's boyfriend, Blake Shelton, is not part of the lineup and she is apparently taking the stage on her own. Khalid, of course, has collaborated with Brown (on the single "Saturday Nights") but there is no word yet if the two, who appear at the event a week apart from each other, will pair up for the Houston crowd. There was some hopeful buzz that former Houston resident (and graduate of the University of Houston) Lizzo would be on the roster, but her alleged (or not) participation remains to be seen for now.

For a full lineup of artists and dates, visit here. Tickets for currently announced shows go on sale Jan. 16 at the Rodeo's website at 10 a.m.. Tickets for the as-yet-unrevealed Friday shows will go on sale Feb. 6.