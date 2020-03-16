Next month's Tortuga Music Festival has been rescheduled amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. The new dates feature Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw as headliners.

Tortuga was originally slated for April 17-19 in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. The eighth-annual festival also promised rappers Pitbull and Vanilla Ice, as well as rockers Barenaked Ladies. All three of those acts will be there for the new Oct. 2-4 dates at the same venue. In fact, very few artists were forced to drop off the original festival lineup, and none of the primary performers.

Proceeds from the Tortuga Music Festival have contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to marine and ocean research and conservation organizations. All festival passes purchased for April will be honored in October. The festival is produced by Live Nation, who canceled all live music events in March amid coronavirus concerns.

The coronavirus has led to the postponement or cancelation of virtually all live or social events across America, including professional and college sporting events and several major festivals and tours. SXSW, the 2020 ACM Awards, Country Thunder and more were among the affected events.

Coronavirus Pandemic: See Which Tours Are Canceled: