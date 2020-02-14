The Watershed Music and Camping Festival will be returning for a ninth year in 2020, and with it will come a stacked lineup of artists. Leading the list of performers are headliners Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett.

The festival, which runs from July 31-Aug. 2 at the Gorge Amphitheater in Gorge, Wash., has also announced sets from Kelsea Ballerini, Billy Currington, Travis Denning, Russell Dickerson, Lindsay Ell, Gone West (featuring Colbie Caillat), Hardy, Randy Houser and Jon Pardi.

That is not the complete lineup for the 2020 event, as more artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

"Watershed, to me, is all about the annual anticipation of a great weekend with 26,000 friends, in one of the most beautiful settings on Earth," says Brian O’Connell, president of Live Nation Country Touring, in a press release. "I feel like it is a privilege to not only get to go, but to share it with so many 'Shedders that have been there since day one. These artists, that setting, and the ‘Shedders make Watershed more than just a festival, it’s a true rite of passage for country music fans, and I am so proud to host this event every year."

Passes for the three-day festival are on sale on Feb. 21 at 10AM PT on the festival's official website. This year's event will include new VIP options, such as reserved VIP seating and access to a more spacious Sunset Deck for viewing options.

Last year's festival included performances from Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Jason Aldean among others.