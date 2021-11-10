"Half of My Hometown" is the 2021 CMA Awards Music Video of the Year. Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney and director Patrick Tracy received the honor on Wednesday morning (Nov. 10), ahead of the annual awards show.

The CMA revealed the Music Video of the Year winner in a post to social media on Wednesday morning, at the same time they announced that Ballerini and Chesney had won Musical Event of the Year for the same collaboration.

Ballerini co-wrote "Half of My Hometown" with Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally and Jimmy Robbins. She released the track in April of 2021 as the fourth single from her third studio album, Kelsea. She and Chesney debuted the song live at the ACM Awards on April 18. The video for the song followed in May.

In addition to Ballerini and Chesney, the 2021 CMA Awards Music Video of the Year nominees were Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris' "Chasing After You," Chris Young and Kane Brown's "Famous Friends," Dierks Bentley's "Gone" and Brothers Osborne's "Younger Me."

The Country Music Association is holding the 2021 CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. The show, hosted for the first time by Luke Bryan, is returning to the venue — its home since 2006 — after one year at Music City Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 CMA Awards will begin at 8PM ET and air live on ABC.