Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson + More Added to CBS’ ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’ Lineup

Nashville will ring in the New Year with New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash on CBS, and a large group of new performers have been added to the lineup for the big night.

In an announcement shared on Wednesday (Dec. 14), the special's co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Elle King have been confirmed as performers. Additional country artists set to appear include Jason Aldean, Dierks BentleyLuke Bryan, King Calaway, Sheryl Crow, Riley Green, Ashley McBryde, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson and the War and Treaty.

Rapper Flo-Rida and Steve Miller Band frontman Steve Miller will also perform on the special. The new artists join previously announced performers Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band.

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will be hosted by Allen, King and Entertainment Tonight reporter Rachel Smith. The second-annual special will run for a total of five hours over multiple time zones on New Year's Eve night, and it will feature 50 back-to-back performances live from Music City. The performances will include plenty of hits, as well as rare collaborations and special guests. More details on performances will announced soon.

In addition to the performances, the hosts will count down to midnight on the East coast and then again when the clock strikes midnight in the central time zone. The new year in Nashville will be celebrated with the traditional Music Note Drop.

The special will air on CBS on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 8-10 PM ET/PT and continuing from 10:30PM-1:30AM ET/PT. The show will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ Premium. Paramount+ "essential" subscribers will have access to the special the next day.

