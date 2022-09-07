The nominations for the 2022 CMA Awards show voter bias toward a certain kind of country music. This annual list of snubs and surprises shines a bright light on a favored sound.

Women in country music might still be struggling to get airplay, but they're leading all nominees for the Nov. 9 ABC telecast. Lainey Wilson is the most nominated artist going into the 2022 CMA Awards. She has six, including her first Female Vocalist of the Year award nomination, which is a major show of support for her future as an artist.

Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce follow Wilson with five nominations. Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert come in with three each, including nominations in the Entertainer of the Year category. Only one of these artists make our CMA Snubs and Surprises list — six is much more than anyone from Wilson's team could have hoped for!

Kane Brown and Walker Hayes' respective teams could have — and should have — hoped for much more. Check out our full list of CMA snubs and surprises below.

Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan will host the 2022 CMA Awards on ABC. The Nov. 9th show begins at 8PM ET.