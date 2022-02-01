The 2022 CMT Music Awards officially has an air date for its debut on CBS.

The show will air live on Monday, April 11, at 8 PM EST. The show also has a new venue this year — it will take place at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium, as well as being broadcast from multiple locations around Music City.

That makes for an exciting month of music, as the Grammy Awards are set to air on CBS on April 3. Additionally, the ACM Awards will take place a month prior, streaming for the first time on Amazon Prime Video.

“It’s official: Our three-hour Nashville extravaganza will be LIVE on CBS on April 11 for the first time as part of the Network’s biggest month of music ever,” CMT Music Awards executive producers Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram note. “Expect the most unforgettable CMT Music Awards yet, jam-packed with the most star-power, world premiere performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from in and around Music City.”

The CMT Awards were originally scheduled to air on April 3, with the Grammys set to air in January. However, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Grammys got pushed, bumping the CMT Awards from its original air date.

Country music's only entirely fan-voted show, the CMT Awards will also be able to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. The streaming service has hosted a number of country-centric TV specials recently, including Kacey Musgraves' Star-Crossed album companion film and Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram's film documenting their 2021 album, The Marfa Tapes.

Nominations and voting details for the 2022 CMT Awards are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Performers, hosts and presenters for the show are also yet to be announced.