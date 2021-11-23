A full list of 2022 Grammy nominees was revealed on Tuesday (Nov. 23), with Carly Pearce on hand to help share the news via the Recording Academy's livestream announcement from the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

Mickey Guyton and Chris Stapleton lead the way in country categories, with each snagging three nominations. Kacey Musgraves scored two nods, both of which are for her new song, "Camera Roll," and Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert and Sturgill Simpson also picked up two nominations in country categories.

Though Jimmie Allen scored only one nomination, it's a big one: He's in the mix to win the all-genre award for Best New Artist in 2022. Meanwhile, Brandi Carlile's "Right on Time" is nominated in the all-genre Record of the Year category.

A few country performers also earned mentions in categories not specific to the format. Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton both received nominations in the Best Traditional Pop Vocal category, for their albums That's Life and A Holly Dolly Christmas, respectively. Carrie Underwood's faith-based album, My Savior, is nominated for Best Roots Gospel Album. That brings her total number of 2022 Grammy nominations up to two, as she's also nominated in a country category for her duet with Jason Aldean, "If I Didn't Love You."

The 2022 Grammy Awards are set for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. They'll broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ from 8 PM to 11:30 PM EST.

2022 Grammy Awards Nominees (Country):

Best Country Solo Performance

Luke Combs, "Forever After All"

Mickey Guyton, "Remember Her Name"

Jason Isbell, "All I Do is Drive"

Kacey Musgraves, "Camera Roll"

Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn't Love You"

Brothers Osborne, "Younger Me"

Dan + Shay, "Glad You Exist"

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, "Chasing After You"

Miranda Lambert and Elle King, "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)"

Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Better Than We Found It" by Maren Morris (Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz)

"Camera Roll" by Kacey Musgraves (Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves and Daniel Tashian)

"Cold" by Chris Stapleton (Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton)

"Country Again" by Thomas Rhett (Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley and Thomas Rhett)

"Fancy Like" by Walker Hayes (Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins and Shane Stevens)

"Remember Her Name" by Mickey Guyton (Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram and Parker Welling

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne, Skeletons

Mickey Guyton, Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson, The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Best New Artist

Aroof Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Record of the Year

ABBA, "I Still Have Faith in You"

Jon Batiste, "Freedom"

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, "I Get a Kick Out of You"

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, "Peaches"

Brandi Carlile, "Right on Time"

Doja Cat feat. SZA, "Kiss Me More"

Billie Eilish, "Happier Than Ever"

Lil Nas X, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo, "Drivers License"

Silk Sonic, "Leave the Door Open"

Best Americana Album

Downhill from Everywhere, Jackson Brown

Leftover Feelings, John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band

Native Sons, Los Lobos

Outside Child, Allison Russell

Stand for Myself, Yola

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

Rhiannon Giddens, "Avalon"

Valerie June, "Call Me a Fool"

Jon Batiste, "Cry"

Yola, "Diamond Studded Shoes"

Allison Russell, "Nightflyer"

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste, "Cry"

Billy Strings, "Love and Regret"

Blind Boys of Alabama, "I Wish I Knew How it Would Feel to Be Free" (feat. Bela Fleck)

Brandy Clark, "Same Devil (feat. Brandi Carlile)

Alison Russell, "Nightflyer"

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings, Renewal

Béla Fleck, My Bluegrass Heart

The Infamous Stringdusters, A Tribute to Bill Monroe

Sturgill Simpson, Cuttin' Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions

Rhonda Vincent, Music is What I See

Best Folk Album

Mary Chapin Carpenter, One Night Lonely (Live)

Tyler Childers, Long Violent History

Madison Cunningham, Wednesday (Extended Edition)

Rhiannon Giddens (With Francesco Turrisi), They're Calling Me Home

Sarah Jerosz, Blue Heron Suite