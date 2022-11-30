The holiday season is the perfect time reflect on the year, spend time with friends and family, and, of course, get in the Christmas spirit by watching Hallmark movies.

This year, the network is releasing a total of 31 Christmas movies, and it's all part the channel's Countdown to Christmas, which began on October 21.

The original Hallmark channel isn't the only place to watch heartwarming holiday stories unfold. More holiday movies are airing on Hallmark's sister station, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. New movies are released every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and viewers who don't have cable can watch live on Peacock. Movies are also available to stream on demand on Peacock for 72 hours after air time.

As Christmas gets closer, here's a look at all of the Christmas movies movies premiering on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in the month of December.

Friday, Dec. 2 on Hallmark Channel at 8PM: A Big Fat Family Christmas

In this holiday movie, photojournalist Liv gets the opportunity to shoot a swanky holiday party hosted by the Changs, but there's only one problem: They are her family. Throughout the film, she contemplates whether she should tell her coworker Henry the truth or keep it quiet. Starring Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, Tia Carrere and Jack Wagner.

Saturday, Dec. 3 on Hallmark Channel at 8PM: A Fabled Holiday

This movie finds a woman named Talia reuniting with her childhood friend, Anderson, in a "familiar-looking town that's full of Christmas spirit." Starring Brooke D'Orsay and Ryan Paevey.

Saturday, Dec. 3 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 10PM: The Holiday Stocking

The Holiday Stocking tells the story of an angel named RJ, who has the chance to go back to earth to right a wrong. Starring Nadine Ellis, B.J. Britt, Karon Riley, Tamala Jones and Mykelti Williamson.

Sunday, Dec. 4 on Hallmark Channel at 8PM: Undercover Holiday

In this film, pop star Jaylen goes home for the holidays and has her security guard, Matt, stand in as her boyfriend in front of her family. Starring Noemi Gonzalez and Stephen Huszar.

Friday, Dec. 9 on Hallmark Channel at 8PM: The Most Colorful Time of the Year

This movie tells the story of an elementary school teacher named Ryan who finds out he is colorblind. Thanks to an optometrist named Michelle, who also happens to be the mother of a student in his class, he sees color just in time for the holidays. Starring Katrina Bowden and Christopher Russell.

Saturday, Dec. 10 on Hallmark Channel at 8PM: Christmas Class Reunion

A class of former high school students who called themselves the "cursed class" get together for their 15-year reunion in this Christmas movie. Starring Aimee Teegarden and Tanner Novlan.

Saturday, Dec. 10 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 10PM: The Gift of Peace

This faith-based flick tells the story of a woman named Traci who said goodbye to religion after the death of her husband. However, she soon begins to attend a support group. Starring Nikki Deloach and Brennan Elliott.

Sunday, Dec. 11 on Hallmark Channel at 8PM: The Holiday Sitter

In this film, Sam, a "workaholic bachelor," is tasked with babysitting his niece and nephew, and when he asks for help from the neighbor, Jason, a romance possibly develops. Starring Jonathan Bennett, George Krissa and Chelsea Hobbs.

Friday, Dec. 16 on Hallmark Channel at 8PM: Holiday Heritage

This movie finds a character named Ella trying to bring her estranged family back together with help from her ex-boyfriend, Griffin. Starring Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell and Holly Robinson Peete.

Saturday, Dec. 17 on Hallmark Channel at 8PM: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas

In this film, a former actress helps direct a yearly Christmas Eve production. Starring Torrey DeVitto and Zane Holtz.

Saturday, Dec. 17 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 10PM: Five More Minutes: Moments Like These

This movie is inspired by Scotty McCreery's hit song, "Five More Minutes." In this film, a widow makes a Christmas wish for her son and it is answered in "unexpected ways." Starring Ashley Williams and Lucas Bryant.

Sunday, Dec. 18 on Hallmark Channel at 8PM: Hanukkah on Rye

Love and competition brew in this movie about competing deli owners Molly and Jacob, who find themselves in a new romance. Starring Jeremy Jordan, Yael Grobglas and Lisa Loeb.