The 2023 CMT Music Awards have revealed the Top 3 finalists for Video of the Year, as voting continues for the biggest prize of the evening.

CMT turned to social media on the morning of the show on Sunday (April 2), revealing that the final three contenders for Video of the Year are:

Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson and Morgan Wallen were winnowed out of the running during the latest round of voting.

Fans decide the CMT Music Awards winners via an online voting poll at vote.cmt.com. The voting is still open, and the winner for Video of the Year winner will be announced at the end of the awards ceremony, which airs live Sunday night.

Underwood is the artist with the most wins at the CMT Music Awards, and a trophy this year would be her fifth consecutive win in this category. She has garnered 10 Video of the Year wins across the years, and 25 CMT Music Awards in total.

But history could be in the making on Sunday night if the Browns take the win. They would become the first married couple to win Video of the Year, and it would also be the first win in the category for each of them.

If Hardy and Wilson win, it would also be the first win in the Video of the Year category for each of them.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards air Sunday, April 2, on CBS and stream on Paramount+ starting at 8PM ET. After several years in Nashville, the awards show is moving to Austin, Texas, and taking place at the newly opened Moody Center.

See a complete list of nominees here and a list of performers here.

