The iHeartRadio Music Awards are returning to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 27, and the nominees for the multi-genre awards ceremony have been announced.

Country stars make multiple appearances on the nominees list in the country, all-genre and socially voted categories: Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen lead the country nominations with three each.

Other country artists who received multiple nominations include Bailey Zimmerman, Elle King, Jordan Davis, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs and Shania Twain.

The ceremony will include the traditional categories as well as socially voted categories, decided by fans. These categories include Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, the Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite Documentary, Favorite Tour Style, Favorite Residency and Favorite Use of a Sample. Fan voting for the social awards began on Jan. 11 and will end on March 20 at 11:59 PT. Fans can vote on Twitter or by visiting iHeartRadio's website.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live on Monday, March 27 from 8 to 10 ET/PT on FOX. The awards can also be heard on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app. Tickets for the show go on sale Wednesday, February 15 at 9AM PT/12PM ET via Ticketmaster.

2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Nominees:

Best Collaboration:

“Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)” - Elle King & Miranda Lambert

“Cold Heart” - Elton John & Dua Lipa

“half of my hometown” - Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” - Post Malone ft. Doja Cat

“INDUSTRY BABY” - Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

“One Right Now” - Post Malone & The Weeknd

“Sweetest Pie” - Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

“Unholy” - Sam Smith & Kim Petras

“WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake & Tems

“You Right” - Doja Cat ft. The Weeknd

Country Song of the Year:

“Buy Dirt” - Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

“Half of my Hometown” - Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney

“She Had Me at Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell

“The Kind of Love We Make” - Luke Combs

“Wasted on You” - Morgan Wallen

Country Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Country Artist:

Bailey Zimmerman

Cody Johnson

Elle King

Elvie Shane

Priscilla Block

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“Abcdefu” - Gayle

“Anti-Hero” - Taylor Swift

“Buy Dirt”- Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

“Glimpse of Us”- Joji

“Lift Me Up”- Rihanna

“N95” - Kendrick Lamar

“pushin P” – Gunna ft. Future, Young Thug

“Super Freaky Girl” - Nicki Minaj

“Wasted on You” - Morgan Wallen

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”- Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by the Cast of Encanto

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Bailey Zimmerman

Charli D’Amelio

Em Beihold

Gayle

GloRilla

JVKE

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Yung Gravy

Favorite Documentary: *Socially Voted Category

“Halftime” - Jennifer Lopez

“Life in Pink” - Machine Gun Kelly

“Love, Lizzo”- Lizzo

“Niall Horan's Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi” - Niall Horan + Lewis Capaldi

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” - Selena Gomez

“Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl” - Shania Twain

“Sheryl” - Sheryl Crow

“Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby” - Lil Baby

Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category

Bad Bunny

Carrie Underwood

Dua Lipa

Elton John

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Machine Gun Kelly

Olivia Rodrigo

Rosalía

The Weeknd

Favorite Residency: *Socially Voted Category

“An Evening with Silk Sonic” - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

“Enigma + Jazz & Piano” - Lady Gaga

“Let’s Go!” - Shania Twain

“Love In Las Vegas”- John Legend

“Love on Tour” - Harry Styles

“Play”- Katy Perry

“Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency” – Carrie Underwood

“Usher: My Way - The Las Vegas Residency” - Usher

“Weekends with Adele” – Adele