2023 People’s Choice Country Awards Winners: See the Full List

The winners in the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards have been announced, after weeks of active voting from fans across the country and the world.

Lainey Wilson, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, Hardy and Jelly Roll were among the big winners at the ceremony, while both Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd were on hand to receive special honors.

Little Big Town hosted the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards, which took place at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry on Thursday night. The ceremony aired simultaneously on NBC and Peacock.

The 2023 People's Choice Country Awards Winners List:

The People's Artist of 2023

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen — THE WINNER!

Old Dominion

Zach Bryan

The Male Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton

Hardy

Jelly Roll — THE WINNER!

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Jelly Rolls Wins Male Artist of 2023!

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Jelly Roll won Male Artist of 2023 at the People's Choice Country Awards, and he gave a fired-up speech on a satellite feed from his live concert, saying he didn't think he had a chance of winning, but "the losers won again, baby!" He dedicated the award to the fans who voted for it, saying, "It's always about the fans. The underdogs are back on top, baby!"

The Female Artist of 2023

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Elle King

Kelsea Ballerini

Lainey Wilson — THE WINNER!

Megan Moroney

Miranda Lambert

Lainey Wilson Wins Female Artist of 2023!

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

Lainey Wilson took the stage at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday night (Sept. 28) to accept the award for Female Artist of 2023, saying, "I feel like my heart is about to beat out of my chest ... I have some very big shoes to fill." She also gave a shoutout to the fans who voted for her and who turn up at her concerts dressed like her. "I just want to thank you for letting me express myself in my music ... ya'll keep showing up, and I will keep showing up, too."

The Group/Duo of 2023

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay — THE WINNER!

Lady A

Little Big Town

Maddie & Tae

Old Dominion

Parmalee

The War and Treaty

Dan + Shay Win Group/Duo of 2023!

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

Dan + Shay won Group/Duo of 2023 at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards, and they took the stage to give an impassioned speech, with Shay Mooney remarking, "A year ago, if you had asked me, I didn't know if we'd ever stand on stage again, let alone win an award together. We are so grateful to those of you in the country music family who have let us be here and literally live out our dreams ... this is truly a dream come true!"

The New Artist of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Corey Kent

Ernest

Ingrid Andress

Jelly Roll — THE WINNER!

Megan Moroney

Priscilla Block

Zach Bryan

The Album of 2023

Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country

Kane Brown, Different Man

Luke Combs, Gettin' Old

Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time — THE WINNER!

Bailey Zimmerman, Religiously. The Album

Kelsea Ballerini, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Hardy, The Mockingbird & the Crow

Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel

The Song of 2023

Luke Combs, "Fast Car" (Songwriter: Tracy Chapman)

Morgan Wallen, "Last Night" (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak)

Luke Combs, "Love You Anyway" (Songwriters: Dan Isbell, Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher)

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor" (Songwriters: Austin Nivarel, Jason DeFord, Joe Ragosta, Rob Ragosta) — THE WINNER!

Megan Moroney, "Tennessee Orange" (Songwriters: Ben Williams, David Fanning, Megan Moroney, Paul Jenkins)

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God" (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman)

Morgan Wallen, "Thinkin' Bout Me" (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, John Byron, Ryan Vojtesak, Taylor Phillips)

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck" (Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair)

The Collaboration Song of 2023

Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion, "Beer With My Friends" (Songwriters: Bryan Simpson, David Lee Murphy, Shy Carter)

Morgan Wallen feat. Ernest, "Cowgirls" (Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith, James Maddocks, Milan Modi, Rocky Block, Ryan Vojtesak)

Hardy feat. Morgan Wallen, "Red" (Songwriters: Michael Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice)

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson, "Save Me" (Songwriters: David Ray, Jason DeFord) — THE WINNER!

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God" (Songwriters: Christian Stalnecker, Jared Mullins, Jaxson Free, Josh Hoge, Kyle Fishman)

Carly Pearce and Christ Stapleton, "We Don't Fight Anymore" (Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Carly Pearce, Pete Good)

Justin Moore and Priscilla Block, "You, Me and Whiskey" (Songwriters: Brock Berryhill, Jessi Alexander, Cole Taylor )

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Win Collaboration Song of 2023!

Theo Wargo, Getty Images

Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson won Collaboration Song of 2023 at the People's Choice Country Awards for "Save Me," and she took the stage to give a humble speech. "What's going on, ya'll, I'm Jelly Roll," she deadpanned, adding, "Man, I wish he was here!" She shared that she first met him in 2013, when she appeared as an extra in one of his videos, joking that she never got the $100 it was supposed to pay. Wilson called Jelly Roll "one of the purest souls I have gotten to know ... he makes people feel like they can be true to themselves and their stories."

The Crossover Song of 2023

Zach Bryan feat. Maggie Rogers, "Dawns" (Songwriters: Maggie Rogers, Zachary Lane Bryan)

Pink and Chris Stapleton, "Just Say I'm Sorry" (Songwriters: Alecia Moore, Chris Stapleton) — THE WINNER!

Ed Sheeran feat. Luke Combs, "Life Goes On" (Songwriter: Ed Sheeran)

Bebe Rexha and Dolly Parton, "Seasons" (Songwriters: Bebe Rexha, Ido Zmishlany, Sarah Solovay)

Jessie Murph feat. Maren Morris, "Texas" (Songwriters: Alex Niceforo, Amy Allen, Jessie Murph, Warren “Oak” Felder)

Charlie Puth feat. Dan + Shay, "That's Not How This Works (Songwriters: Jordan Reynolds, Charlie Puth, Dan Smyers)

Anne-Marie feat. Shania Twain, "Unhealthy" (Songwriters: Anne-Marie Nicholson, CASTLE, Connor McDonough, Riley McDonough)

Diplo feat. Kodak Black & Koe Wetzel, "Wasted" (Songwriters: Bill K. Kapri, Richard Cook Mears IV, Ropyr Wetzel, Thomas Wesley Pentz)

The Music Video of 2023

Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor"

Megan Moroney, "Tennessee Orange"

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown, "Thank God"

Morgan Wallen, "Thought You Should Know"

Hardy feat. Lainey Wilson, "Wait in the Truck" — THE WINNER!

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry, "Where We Started"

Morgan Wallen, "You Proof"

Hardy and Lainey Wilson Win Music Video of 2023!

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

Hardy and Lainey Wilson won Music Video of 2023 at the People's Choice Country Awards, and they gave an emotional speech in accepting the award. "This music video is what I am most proud of, the thing that I truly think that I hang my hat on," Hardy said, thanking Wilson for her acting chops. She replied by thanking him for including her, saying she knew the song was special the first time she heard it.

The Concert Tour of 2023

Blake Shelton, Back to the Honky Tonk Tour

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones Tour

Chris Stapleton, All-American Road Show Tour

Kenny Chesney, I Go Back 2023 Tour

Luke Combs, World Tour

Morgan Wallen, One Night at a Time Tour — THE WINNER!

Shania Twain, Queen of Me Tour

Zach Bryan, The Burn, Burn, Burn Tour

The Social Country Star of 2023

Bailey Zimmerman

Blake Shelton — THE WINNER!

Carrie Underwood

Dolly Parton

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Shania Twain

Blake Shelton Wins Social Country Star of 2023!

Danielle DelValle, Getty Images

Blake Shelton won Social Country Star of 2023 at the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards, and he gave a typically humorous acceptance speech, saying, "I had a lot of dreams" when he came to Nashville in 1994, "and this was not one of them. I don't even know what this means, but if the fans want me to have it, I'm damn well gonna put it on my mantel!"