2024 CMA Awards: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The 2024 CMA Awards are just around the corner

When Are the 2024 CMA Awards?

The 2024 CMA Awards are set to take place in Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 20).

How Can I Watch the 2024 CMA Awards?

The 2024 CMA Awards are set to air live on ABC beginning at 8PM ET. Fans can watch via streaming using any service that carries ABC, including Hulu+ Live TV, Sling, Fubo, DirecTV and YouTube TV. The show will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Who Is Hosting the 2024 CMA Awards?

A trio made up of Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson will co-host the 2024 CMA Awards.

Who Is Nominated at the 2024 CMA Awards?

Morgan Wallen leads the 2024 CMA Awards nominees with seven, followed by Chris Stapleton, who is nominated five times. Cody Johnson also has five nominations. Post Malone has four nods in 2024, and so does Lainey Wilson, while Jelly Roll and Luke Combs both have three.

Who Is Performing at the 2024 CMA Awards?

The performers announced for the 2024 CMA Awards include Jelly Roll with Brooks & Dunn, Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan, Ella Langley and Riley Green, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, Kacey Musgraves, Eric Church, Cody Johnson, Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Post Malone, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Teddy Swims, Dierks Bentley, Shaboozey, Ashley McBryde and more.

Who Is Presenting at the 2024 CMA Awards?

Carly Pearce, Jordan Davis, Clint Black, Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch, Nate Smith, the Oak Ridge Boys, Mark Collie and Mitchell Tenpenny will all be on hand to present during Country Music’s Biggest Night.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and baseball great Freddie Freeman are also set to present, along with actors Jeff Bridges, Don Johnson, Daniel Sunjata and Billy Bob Thornton.

Reality star Taylor Frankie Paul and actress-singer Katharine McPhee will also serve as presenters, as will Barstool Sports personality Caleb Pressley, as well as 8-year-old tractor expert and viral Indiana farm kid Jackson Laux.