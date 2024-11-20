Ella Langley and Riley Green are first-time winners going into the 2024 CMA Awards. Ahead of the show, they took home the trophy for Musical Event of the Year for their song "You Look Like You Love Me."

The announcement was made during the red carpet event leading up to the ABC broadcast (Nov. 20, 8PM ET), and the news was shared on social media.

This trophy is awarded to the artists and producers behind the winning song.

Other nominees in the category included Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan's "Cowboys Cry Too," Post Malone and Morgan Wallen's "I Had Some Help," Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves' "I Remember Everything," and Morgan Wallen and Eric Church's "Man Made a Bar."

It was Langley's first-ever country music award. She reflected on the moment holding her trophy backstage.

"I'm almost at a loss for words," she shares. "This is the only thing I've ever wanted to do with my life, my whole entire life."

Langley and Green took the country world by storm in 2024 with their ubiquitous, earworm-y hit, sparking everything from dating rumors to a whole new fanbase for the up-and-coming Langley.

"You Look Like You Love Me" comes off the track list of Langley's Hungover album. Since then, the two artists have continued to work together, even recording a song called "Don't Mind If I Do" that Green selected as the title track for his newest album.

Will Bundy produced "You Look Like You Love Me."

The pair will also perform the song during the show.

The 2024 CMA Awards are airing live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will co-host.

*Remember: The best way to watch the CMA Awards is on ABC with ToC on your phone.