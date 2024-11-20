CMA Awards Pause to Honor the Late Toby Keith — Watch the Touching Moment

The 2024 CMA Awards took a moment to honor the late Toby Keith on Wednesday night (Nov. 20). It was a touching moment.

During the first hour of the show, hosts Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning paused to raise a glass to the country veteran.

"We want to take a moment to toast the great Toby Keith," Bryan remarked as he and his co-hosts each raised a red Solo cup in the air.

As the camera panned the audience, several others were seen holding up their red plastic cups. Those without the iconic vessel raised their own drinks instead, showing their solidarity.

"A great artist. A great American. And a great country music icon. Toby, you will be missed, buddy," Bryan continued.

Watch the sweet moment below:

When Did Toby Keith Die?

Keith passed away after a long battle with stomach cancer on Feb. 2, 2024. His last live television performance was at the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards in 2023.

This year has been filled with tributes to the icon. Jason Aldean sang a somber rendition of "Should've Been a Cowboy" at the ACM Awards, and several artists jumped on stage to sing a medley of Keith's hits at the CMT Music Awards.

Many singers have chosen to sing a Toby Keith song at their live shows this year, as well.

Keith was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this year, posthumously. While he wasn't here to see this honor bestowed on him, his wife Tricia Covel took the stage to speak about her husband and the impact he had on those around him.