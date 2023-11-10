2024 Grammy Awards: Full List of Country Nominees + More
Nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards are in, and country music's brightest new stars join several legends in important country and all-genre categories.
Jelly Roll and the War and Treaty scored notable nominations in the all-genre Best New Artist category. The "Need a Favor" hitmaker continues to have a breakout year — this nomination follows wins at the ACM and CMA Awards. The War and Treaty's nomination is more of a surprise, but comes after a stunning live performance at the 2023 CMA Awards.
This list of nominees for the the 2024 Grammy Awards also includes multiple nominations for Willie Nelson, Lainey Wilson and Brothers Osborne, plus a single nod for Morgan Wallen and Carly Pearce.
Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers and Brandy Clark lead country / folk / Americana nominees with three apiece.
The 2024 Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles. Once again, the Grammys will air on CBS.
2024 Grammy Awards Nominees (Country):
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monet
The War and Treaty
Best Country Solo Performance
Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"
Brandy Clark, "Buried"
Luke Combs, "Fast Car"
Dolly Parton, "The Last Thing on My Mind"
Chris Stapleton, "White Horse"
Best Country Album
Kelsea Ballerini, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Tyle Childers, Rustin' In the Rain
Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country
Best Country Duo / Group Performance
Dierks Bentley (Feat. Billy Strings), "High Note"
Brothers Osborne, "Nobody's Nobody"
Zach Bryan (Feat. Kacey Musgraves), "I Remember Everything"
Vince Gill and Paul Franklin, "Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)"
Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson, "Save Me"
Carly Pearce (Feat. Chris Stapleton), "We Don't Fight Anymore"
Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
Brandy Clark, "Buried""
Chris Stapleton, "White Horse"
Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"
Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"
Zach Bryan (Feat. Kacey Musgraves), "I Remember Everything"
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark
Rodney Crowell, The Chicago Sessions
Rhiannon Giddens, You're the One
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Weathervanes
Allison Russell, The Returner
Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)
The War and Treaty, "Blank Page"
Billy Strings (Feat. Willie Nelson), "California Sober"
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, "Cast Iron Skillet"
Brand Clark (feat. Brandi Carlile), "Dear Insecurity"
Allison Russell, "The Returner"
Best American Roots Performance
Jon Batiste, "Butterly"
Blind Boys of Alabama, "Heaven Help Us All"
Madison Cunningham, "Inventing the Wheel"
Rhiannon Giddens, "You Louisiana Man"
Allison Russell, "Eve Was Black"
Best Americana Performance
Blind Boys of Alabama, "Friendship"
Tyler Childers, "Help Me Make It Through the Night"
Brand Clark (feat. Brandi Carlile), "Dear Insecurity"
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, "King of Oklahoma"
Allison Russell, "The Returner"
Best Bluegrass Album
Sam Bush, Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
Michael Cleveland, Lovin' of the Game
Mighty Poplar, Mighty Poplar
Willie Nelson, Bluegrass
Billy Strings, Me/And/Dad
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, City of Gold
Best Folk Album
Dom Flemons, Traveling Wildfire
The Milk Carton Kids, I Only See the Moon
Joni Mitchell, Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)
Nickel Creek, Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show, Jubilee
Paul Simon, Psalms
Rufus Wainwright, Folkocracy
Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia Keys, The Diary of Alicia Keys
Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarok
George Strait, Blue Clear Sky
Madison Beer, Silence Between Songs
Ryan Ylyate, Act 3 (Immersive Edition)
