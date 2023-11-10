Nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards are in, and country music's brightest new stars join several legends in important country and all-genre categories.

Jelly Roll and the War and Treaty scored notable nominations in the all-genre Best New Artist category. The "Need a Favor" hitmaker continues to have a breakout year — this nomination follows wins at the ACM and CMA Awards. The War and Treaty's nomination is more of a surprise, but comes after a stunning live performance at the 2023 CMA Awards.

This list of nominees for the the 2024 Grammy Awards also includes multiple nominations for Willie Nelson, Lainey Wilson and Brothers Osborne, plus a single nod for Morgan Wallen and Carly Pearce.

Chris Stapleton, Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers and Brandy Clark lead country / folk / Americana nominees with three apiece.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 4 in Los Angeles. Once again, the Grammys will air on CBS.

2024 Grammy Awards Nominees (Country):

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monet

The War and Treaty

Best Country Solo Performance

Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"

Brandy Clark, "Buried"

Luke Combs, "Fast Car"

Dolly Parton, "The Last Thing on My Mind"

Chris Stapleton, "White Horse"

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Tyle Childers, Rustin' In the Rain

Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

Dierks Bentley (Feat. Billy Strings), "High Note"

Brothers Osborne, "Nobody's Nobody"

Zach Bryan (Feat. Kacey Musgraves), "I Remember Everything"

Vince Gill and Paul Franklin, "Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)"

Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson, "Save Me"

Carly Pearce (Feat. Chris Stapleton), "We Don't Fight Anymore"

Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

Brandy Clark, "Buried""

Chris Stapleton, "White Horse"

Morgan Wallen, "Last Night"

Tyler Childers, "In Your Love"

Zach Bryan (Feat. Kacey Musgraves), "I Remember Everything"

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark

Rodney Crowell, The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens, You're the One

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Weathervanes

Allison Russell, The Returner

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

The War and Treaty, "Blank Page"

Billy Strings (Feat. Willie Nelson), "California Sober"

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, "Cast Iron Skillet"

Brand Clark (feat. Brandi Carlile), "Dear Insecurity"

Allison Russell, "The Returner"

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste, "Butterly"

Blind Boys of Alabama, "Heaven Help Us All"

Madison Cunningham, "Inventing the Wheel"

Rhiannon Giddens, "You Louisiana Man"

Allison Russell, "Eve Was Black"

Best Americana Performance

Blind Boys of Alabama, "Friendship"

Tyler Childers, "Help Me Make It Through the Night"

Brand Clark (feat. Brandi Carlile), "Dear Insecurity"

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, "King of Oklahoma"

Allison Russell, "The Returner"

Best Bluegrass Album

Sam Bush, Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Michael Cleveland, Lovin' of the Game

Mighty Poplar, Mighty Poplar

Willie Nelson, Bluegrass

Billy Strings, Me/And/Dad

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, City of Gold

Best Folk Album

Dom Flemons, Traveling Wildfire

The Milk Carton Kids, I Only See the Moon

Joni Mitchell, Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)

Nickel Creek, Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show, Jubilee

Paul Simon, Psalms

Rufus Wainwright, Folkocracy

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys, The Diary of Alicia Keys

Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarok

George Strait, Blue Clear Sky

Madison Beer, Silence Between Songs

Ryan Ylyate, Act 3 (Immersive Edition)