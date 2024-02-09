Super Bowl 58: Where to Watch This Year’s Big Game

Super Bowl 58 is fast approaching, and while fans are getting their watch parties and game day menus set up, the most important part is how to watch the game itself.

All of the action this year will be available on several television channels and streaming platforms.

When Is the 2024 Super Bowl?

The 2024 Super Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 11. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It's the first time the NFL's biggest event will be held in Sin City! Kickoff is set for 6:30PM ET.

Who Is Playing in the Super Bowl?

Sunday's matchup will be a showdown between the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers and the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Where Can I Watch the 2024 Super Bowl on Television?

This year, CBS holds the broadcasting rights to the Super Bowl. Football fans everywhere will be able to watch the game live on their local CBS channel.

Nickelodeon will also be airing a special, kid-friendly version of the game. The slime-filled showing will feature all of the same football action, but with special guests Spongebob Squarepants and Patrick Star, plus a few surprises along the way.

Where Can I Stream Super Bowl 58?

Since CBS is the parent company of Paramount, fans will be able to watch the 2024 Super Bowl on its streaming service, Paramount+. Those without a subscription to the platform can sign up for a free one-week trial.

Paramount+ can be streamed on several devices, like smartphones or tablets, Apple TVs, Google TVs, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku TVs, Fire TVs and Xbox.

In addition, the big game will be available at CBS.com or the CBS Sports app. Simply sign in using the same login you use for your television provider.

Can I Watch the Super Bowl on a Mobile Device?

Several platforms will make the game available to viewers on their mobile devices. This includes NFL+, Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu.

Who Is Performing at Super Bowl 2024?

This year's halftime performer is Usher. Prior to the game, Reba McEntire will sing the National Anthem. In addition, Post Malone will give his rendition of "America the Beautiful" and Andra Day will deliver "Lift Every Voice and Sing."