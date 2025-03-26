CMA Fest will once again return to downtown Nashville this summer, bringing a massive roundup of country music's biggest stars to an array of stages across the city.

On Wednesday (March 26), the festival announced its first round of performing acts, including a group of stars who will take the main stage at Music City's Nissan Stadium.

Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley are all among the first group of performers to be announced.

Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Rascal Flatts and Brooks & Dunn are also taking the big stage during the four-day festival, representing a solid lineup of the genre's established superstars.

But new hot acts will be represented at Nissan Stadium, too: Cody Johnson, Riley Green, Jordan Davis, Parker McCollum and Megan Moroney are all performing, as are Shaboozey, Ella Langley, Zach Top, Ashley McBryde, Bailey Zimmerman and the Red Clay Strays.

More performers are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Additionally, CMA Fest revealed the stars who will be taking the stage at other venues during CMA Fest. Gabby Barrett, Maddie & Tae, Tucker Wetmore and the War and Treaty are a few of the acts who will appear on the Chevy Riverfront Stage during CMA Fest.

Rodney Atkins, Blanco Brown and Danielle Bradbery are among the performers booked for the Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park, and Pam Tillis, Mickey Guyton and Shenandoah are all performing at the Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park.

For a complete lineup, visit CMA Fest's website.

This year's CMA Fest will take place from June 5-8 in Nashville. A selection of ticketing options for the event are on sale now, and single-night tickets to Nissan Stadium will be available beginning Friday (March 28.) Fans can purchase VIP packages, and there will also be an array of free stages stationed around Nashville during the festival.