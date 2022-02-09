Singer-songwriter and guitarist Adam Shoenfeld is taking fans inside his personal life with the release of an intimate new video for a song titled "Her Song." He wrote "Her Song" for his wife, and fans are seeing the new video for the first time in a Taste of Country exclusive premiere.

Country music fans might not be familiar with Shoenfeld's name, but they've almost certainly heard his music. As a songwriter, he's responsible for hits including Faith Hill's "Mississippi Girl," and he's served as the guitarist and bandleader on all of Jason Aldean's studio albums. Shoenfeld also tours with Tim McGraw, and his career as an in-demand Nashville session musician has seen him play guitar on more than 45 No. 1 songs, as well as earning seven nominations for ACM Guitar Player of the Year.

Shoenfeld is married to CMT Hot 20 Countdown host Katie Cook, a relationship that found both of them later in life. "Her Song" is dedicated to Cook, and it came about quite organically.

"I wrote 'Her Song' on a napkin on a flight out of Nashville. It was for my wife, really just about how lucky I was to find somebody like her after so much time," Shoenfeld says. "It's a real simple song, and we kept the video the same way. I had a great team — Justine Blazer and Meags Harper from Ten Seventeen Studios helped me out on it — and we had a great time. I hope you like it!"

Watch Shoenfeld's "Her Song" video below:

"Her Song" appears on Shoenfeld's new solo album, All the Birds Sing, which he released on Jan. 28 via Lozen Entertainment Group and Copperline. Shoenfeld and Cook co-produced the album, which combines elements of classic rock, power pop and adult alternative.

All the Birds Sing is currently available for download and streaming via a variety of digital music services.