AJ McLean's real-life wife marries him all over again in the tearjerking video for his new single, "Boy and a Man." The story of everlasting love was inspired directly by the animated film Up.

The video begins with an elderly McLean on a rocking chair clutching a stuffed rabbit doll. He then looks out to the pond, where he remembers a younger self and a young girl, first fishing and then exploring an old barn where he gives her that same rabbit.

The story progresses and shows McLean and his girlfriend as teenagers at a dance hall. McLean even gets to show off some of his famous dance moves. We also see McLean's character get married to his wife, played in the "Boy and a Man" video by his real-life wife, Rochelle McLean.

The story goes on to show the couple growing old together, and after the couple is shown slow dancing in their home, the clip cuts to the wife ill in bed and passing away. The video ends on a wistful note as McLean returns to the dance hall where they had danced as teenagers.

Rene Elizondo produced and directed the "Boy and a Man" video, based on a storyline inspired from the Disney classic Up. He even filmed at Disney’s Golden Oak Ranch.

"Rene came back with a made-up video from YouTube that he edited with ‘Boy and a Man’ over scenes from Up, which is one of my all-time favorite Pixar movies,” McLean tells Entertainment Tonight.

"Boy and a Man" is the first song from his upcoming LP, Long Road, which is set to release later this spring. Rob Crosby (Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride) and Dave Fenley (The Voice) teamed to write the single, which Jason Massey produced.

Though McLean is a Backstreet Boy, he is no stranger to the country music realm. The Backstreet Boys teamed up with Florida Georgia Line in 2017 for "God, Your Mama, and Me," off their Dig Your Roots album. They teamed to perform the song at the 2017 ACM Awards as well as during an episode of CMT Crossroads.