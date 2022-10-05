The day Alex Miller went into the studio to record “When God Made the South,” the country music traditionalist knew exactly what sound he was looking to create.

And it wasn’t what anyone else expected.

“I told everybody I want something somewhere between George Strait and KISS,” the American Idol alum says, laughing in a recent interview about his new edgier, electric guitar-rocking single “When God Made the South."

"To me that’s what I got and I’m so glad we did!" he adds. The song is premiering exclusively on Taste of Country on Wednesday (Oct. 5).

Joined by Jenee Fleenor on the fiddle, Miller and his band of musicians achieved rockin' greatness on the new tune, which, lyrically, hits on many of the Kentucky native’s most treasured memories from when he was a kid.

“I’ve drank an RC Cola and ate me a Moon Pie with it,” he exclaims in his distinctive Southern drawl. "To me, the song makes me think of my hometown of Lancaster. A bunch of good folks who care for one another, and as the song says, I think God really did bless this place when he made it!"

Showcasing an innate talent and the humble persona that the world fell in love with on Season 19 of American Idol in 2021, Miller is the first to admit that “When God Made the South” does have him challenging himself sonically.

“It doesn't matter what I sing, I’m going to sound like myself,” Miller says. “When I heard this song, it got my gears turning and my wheels spinning. I feel that with enough practice and drive a person can do whatever they set their mind to! I want to show what I can really do, and this song is just a way for me to do that.”

Coming off a hot summer that had Miller sharing the stage with artists such as Jamey Johnson and Brooks & Dunn, Miller says he is itching at the chance to play this one in his always-lively live show.

“This song sounded killer in the studio, and I know me and the band are going to slay it on stage,” he says.

Country Singers You Forgot Got Their Start on Reality TV: