Alexander Ludwig and Wife Lauren Welcome Newborn Daughter Four Weeks Early

Alexander Ludwig and his wife Lauren have officially welcomed their first child together, and she showed up a little earlier than they had originally planned.

The couple's daughter, Leni James Ludwig, was born on Thursday, April 27, at 7:24AM. The family announced the happy news in a post on Instagram on Tuesday (May 2), revealing that the actor/singer had to rush home to make it in time for the birth.

"Leni James Ludwig decided to come on her own schedule 4 weeks early. Born 4/27/23 at 7:24am," the couple tell fans. "@alexanderludwig was in another state filming and made it back just in time."

They add that the experience was a "Labor story for the books."

Ludwig also took to his Instagram Stories to share a sweet snap of his new life as a dad. The photo shows the "Let Me Be Your Whiskey" singer laying down while his newborn daughter rests on his chest.

"Dad mode activated," he captions it.

He also reposted the announcement post, writing, "I'd run through a building for these girls."

Lauren later shared a closeup photo of their bundle of joy, writing, "The most perfect 6lbs I could ever dream of."

The couple eloped in Utah in early 2020 and announced they were expecting in February 2022. Months before announcing her pregnancy, Lauren revealed that she previously suffered three miscarriages, with her most recent pregnancy loss occurring in May 2022. She shared a vulnerable post about her experience with pregnancy loss one week after the miscarriage.

"I have gone back and forth on whether or not to post anything about this but decided we all need to start talking about the truth more," she said at the time. "Last week @alexanderludwig and I had our 3rd miscarriage. I decided I wanted to share because I don’t think it’s a shameful thing to talk about. I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren’t something to be embarrassed about."

"This will forever be a part of our story," she added.

In her pregnancy announcement post, she shared that the joyous news comes after a "long road."

"We suffered 3 losses before this one but each one of those losses taught us about ourselves and each other," she said. "To everyone out there who has suffered miscarriages before, there is light on the other side of your journey. You are not alone."

Ludwig is known for roles in The Hunger Games, Heels, Vikings and more. He launched his country music career in 2020.

