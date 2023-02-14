Vikings star and country singer Alexander Ludwig is expecting his first child with his wife Lauren, according to a post the couple shared on social media. The pregnancy news comes after a difficult road to pregnancy, which the couple have been open about over the past several months.

Baby Ludwig is due in May 2023, and in their baby announcement, the couple explained that they waited longer to share their news due to their history of pregnancy loss.

"It's been a long road, and we wanted to wait until things were looking promising this time around," Ludwig writes in the caption of the post, which shows a mirror selfie of him and Lauren that spotlights her baby bump.

The couple's dog, Yam, also makes an appearance in the photo.

"Thank you guys for all of the support," he adds. "And if you were wondering ... Yam is stoked."

Over on her Instagram page, Lauren shared the same snapshot, reflecting on the "long road" that led to this chapter in the couple's parenthood journey.

"We suffered 3 losses before this one but each of those losses taught us about ourselves and each other," she says. "To everyone out there who has suffered miscarriages before, there is light on the other side of your journey. You are not alone."

Many of the couple's friends and supporters from the country music and acting communities celebrated their good news in the comments section of their post.

"So happy for you guys!" Lindsay Ell says.

Actor Chase Stokes, who has recently been romantically linked to Kelsea Ballerini, jokingly offered his childcare services, writing, "Hello, manny reporting for duty."

Back in May 2022, Lauren shared a post with her followers explaining that she and her husband had just experienced their third miscarriage.

"I decided I wanted to share because I don't think it's a shameful thing to talk about," she wrote at the time. "I want to help others realize how common miscarriages are and how they aren't something to be embarrassed about. Going through this has made me realize, I definitely am not alone. It's so common and yet, I feel it's not talked about nearly enough."

Ludwig released his debut country studio project, Highway 99, in September 2022.