New details have emerged about the pilot in the Wyoming plane crash that killed 13-year-old rodeo queen Amelia Palmer.

According to KTVQ, court records show that 54-year-old Earl Palmer — who was flying the small plane when it went down on Monday (Sept. 1) — had been involved in two other aircraft crashes, in 2012 and 2016.

Both incidents were serious enough that the Department of the Interior revoked his authorization to fly for the agency in 2017.

Pilot’s Past Crashes

Court documents revealed that Palmer also worked as a pilot for Bighorn Airways.

The records detail a 2012 helicopter mishap while Palmer was flying for the Department of the Interior out of Boise, which was described as having “the potential for loss of life.”

In 2016, Palmer was involved in another incident, this time in a fixed-wing plane.

Afterward, the Department of the Interior revoked his pilot authorization. Palmer later resigned, but applied to have his approval reinstated.

When his appeal was denied, Palmer sued the DOI. In 2024, his pilot’s license was reinstated after a judge determined the agency had not properly reviewed his request.

The cause of this week’s crash remains under investigation.

The Crash That Killed Amelia Palmer

Palmer was piloting a 1965 single-engine Piper PA-28 when it crashed west of Big Mountain in Wyoming’s Bighorn National Forest on Labor Day.

On board were his wife, Cindy Palmer, 53, his daughter, Amelia, 13, and his son, Aeron, 12.

Amelia — who had recently been crowned the Treasure Valley Rodeo’s Mini Queen died at the scene.

Cindy and Earl Palmer were airlifted to a hospital in Billings, Mont., in critical condition, while Aeron suffered only minor injuries.

Remembering Amelia Palmer

The rodeo community continues to mourn Amelia’s loss, sharing tributes in her honor.

“Amelia, you were pure sunshine and brought joy to everyone you met. Our rodeo family won’t be the same without you, and our hearts are truly broken today,” Treasure Valley Rodeo shared on social media.