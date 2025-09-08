8-Time World Champion Cowboy Stetson Wright Shares Update After Scary CINCH Playoffs Injury

Eight-time world champion cowboy Stetson Wright is recovering after suffering serious injuries during the CINCH Playoffs in Puyallup, Wash.

On Saturday (Sept. 6), the 26-year-old rodeo superstar was competing in saddle bronc riding when he was paired with Cloudy Skies of Calgary Stampede.

The horse bucked hard, and Wright came down before the buzzer. In the process, the horse’s hind foot appeared to land on his torso.

Injury and Hospital Stay

According to multiple reports, Wright suffered five broken ribs on his left side, a punctured lung and injuries to his pelvis.

He spent the night in the hospital under observation before being released the next morning — just in time to watch his brother, Ryder Wright, compete.

“I was trying to talk them into letting me leave last night, but with that lung being collapsed, they kept me in overnight to monitor it,” Wright told PRORODEO Sports News.

Read More: Teen ‘Rodeo Queen’ Amelia Palmer Dies in Wyoming Plane Crash, Family Hospitalized

He continued, “But this morning when they came in and checked everything out, everything was looking good. The lung was inflated back up, so it was all good. I told Ryder when I walked in here, that the smell of rodeo makes me feel better.”

Stetson Wright’s Recovery Outlook

Despite the severity of his injuries, Wright says doctors are optimistic.

“They said I’ve already started healing quickly and all of the ribs that are broken lined up good,” he shared. “They said (I’m out) for six weeks, but we’ll see what happens. In my mind, I’m shooting for (a return at) Sioux Falls. If it works, that’s awesome. If it doesn’t, that’s awesome. We’re just going to play it by ear that week.”

Because of his high rankings before the accident, Wright has already qualified to compete at the Governor’s Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., later this month — if his health permits.

A Cowboy at the Top of the Sport

Wright is one of rodeo’s brightest stars. Since turning pro in 2018, he’s earned more than $3 million and collected five All-Around Cowboy World Championships, two Bull Riding World Championships and one Saddle Bronc Riding World Championship, per Sports Illustrated.

The Utah cowboy comes from a legendary rodeo family. Alongside his brothers Rusty, Ryder and Statler, he has carried on the Wright family name in saddle bronc — while also excelling as the only bull rider in the group.

Looking Ahead

Although his return timeline is uncertain, Wright says he’s maintaining a positive outlook and focusing on recovery.

“If it works, that’s awesome. If it doesn’t, that’s awesome,” he said of a possible return at Sioux Falls. “We’re just going to play it by ear that week.”