‘American Idol’ Alum Arrested After Car Crash in Tennessee

American Idol alum Colin Stough was arrested on DUI charges in Tennessee on Friday (Feb. 28), according to a report from TMZ. His arrest came after he was involved in a single-vehicle car crash.

According to authorities cited by TMZ, officers responded to a crash in middle Tennessee's Williamson County, nearby Nashville. 20-year-old Stough was arrested and charged with DUI, underage consumption of alcohol and failure to exercise due care.

He was treated at a hospital before being booked into jail, and has since been bailed out. It's unclear whether Stough suffered any injuries in the crash.

Stough placed third on Season 21 of Idol. During his time on the show, the Mississippi native was a fan favorite with strong country ties, singing hits by artists like Parker McCollum, Chris Stapleton and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

After his tenure on the show, the singer has continued to actively tour and perform.

Since his arrest, Stough has shared multiple posts on social media, most of them teasing new music. One snippet of a new song seemed particularly timely after his car crash and DUI charge, though it doesn't directly address the incident.

"I'm not perfect and will never claim to be," Stough writes over the video. "But I will admit when I'm wrong and that's a fact."

The new season of American Idol is set to start up this month. Carrie Underwood will be a first-time judge on this season of the show.