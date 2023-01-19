‘American Idol’ Finalist C.J. Harris’ Cause of Death Revealed

Friends and family to American Idol finalist C.J. Harris now have answers. The singer’s cause of death was shared by county coroners in Alabama on Thursday.

Harris suffered a fatal heart attack, Deadline and multiple sources report. The 31-year-old was at home in Jasper, Ala., when it occurred last Sunday (Jan. 15) and attempts to restore his heartbeat were not successful. There will be no autopsy.

Darius Rucker was among the country singers who remembered Harris. The two men once performed together at the Grand Ole Opry.

News of Harris' cause of death confirms suspicions about what happened. TMZ had previously sourced an unnamed family member who speculated on how the dynamic singer died. The Alabama native becomes the second finalist to die in three months, following Willie Spence, who died in a car accident in October.

Harris competed on Season 13 of American Idol in 2014. Covers of songs by Tom Petty, the Allman Brothers Band and Zac Brown Band are his most memorable during a season judged by Keith Urban.

Winner Caleb Johnson opened up about Harris' death on social media.

"So many amazing memories and experiences with you C.J.! Life is so fragile! I am so grateful that our lives got to cross paths in this lifetime," he says. "You were a beautiful, kind soul that always made the room brighter with your smile and laughter."