‘American Idol': See Why Colt Glover Has Been Labeled ‘Best Country Singer’ So Far

Katy Perry really loves her some Colt Glover. The American Idol judge gave the country singer a "yes!" and then some after his audition on Sunday night (March 12).

"I have three words for you," Perry says, leaning in toward the flannel-clad Texan. "Top 10. Yes!"

Not only did the pop star make a Top 10 prediction, she called Glover "the best country singer we have seen so far" after some nonsense about a video simulation. Lionel Richie told him to figure out what to do with his hands, but mostly agreed with Perry.

"I'm really happy that you're with us," Luke Bryan says in agreement. "You're gonna see stuff that you never seen out in here in Vegas and in L.A."

And you're gonna be on a country boy amusement park rocketship."

We think that's a good thing.

Glover auditioned with a Flatt and Scruggs song called "Rock Salt and Nails," and it might be the first time the bluegrass duo has been featured on the show. One has to really believe in themselves to go bluegrass during an audition, as the genre is not as pervasive as pop, pop-country or rock.

Alex Miller did it during Season 19 of American Idol, and of the two, the young Kentuckian personifies that genre a bit more.

It remains to be seen if Glover will get the chance to lean into bluegrass once in Hollywood, or if he makes it to the live final rounds. Bryan encouraged Miller toward more familiar music during his time on the show in 2021, and the teen's refusal to do so led to his departure.

This performance leads one to believe Glover could conjure the essence of bluegrass and Americana music in the way Zach Bryan has made popular.

Country 'American Idol' Stars Who Disappeared We cheered for them. We voted for them. We followed them. Then, these seven American Idol stars vanished. Or, at least it seems like it.

What happened to some of country music's best American Idol contestants over the last 20 years? This list of country American Idol stars who disappeared includes a winner, a runner-up and a third place finisher, plus several early cuts who enjoyed radio success before losing touch with fans.