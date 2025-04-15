Jamal Roberts&#8217; &#8216;Liar&#8217; Cover on &#8216;American Idol&#8217; Just Put Jelly Roll to Shame [Watch]

@americanidol via YouTube

American Idol hopeful Jamal Roberts just put Jelly Roll to shame with his cover of "Liar." But don't worry, the country singer is fine with it. He was blown away, too.

"It ain't my song no more," Jelly Roll said immediately after the reality show contestant's rendition.

The moment came during the Top 24 performances this week, where contestants delivered their best efforts on stage at the Aulani Disney Resort and Spa, on location in Hawaii.

Roberts started off slow, seated behind a microphone as his voice danced through the opening lyrics.

Jelly Roll was already dialed in, standing the crowd. As the Idol hopeful hit the chorus, he stood and kicked his stool backward across the stage and he punched the line, "You ain't nothin' but a liar," much to Jelly Roll's delight.

@americanidol via YouTube
While the song is already a powerful ballad about fighting inner demons, Roberts was able to take the song to another level. The Idol hopeful adjusted a few elements of the arrangement and allowed himself to chase a few vocal runs that made his version unique.

"You took Mr. Roll's song and beat it up," judge Lionel Richie said of the performance. "You exploded off of that stage to the point where I had to compose myself, and if you had passed a collection plate, I would have given you all the money."

"You walk on stage and you have this super chill, calm demeanor. You just seem so quiet and sweet," fellow judge Carrie Underwood remarked. "And then the music starts and something else takes else takes over."

"I'm mad at Jelly Roll," Luke Bryan added from the judges' panel. "He has over-mentored. I don't know if we have had a better night in Hawaii with the talent. Every time you sing, you sing like it might be the last time that you ever sing."

"I would feel disrespectful to call this my song at this moment. It is now Jamal's song. I was singing Jamal's song tonight," Jelly Roll added.

Jelly Roll is serving as the show's first-ever Artist in Residence and has been mentoring all of the Idol contestants since Hollywood Week.

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8PM ET on ABC.

