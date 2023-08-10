‘American Idol’ Alum Josh Gracin Expecting Baby No. 2 With Wife Katie Weir

Former American Idol star Josh Gracin is going to be a dad — again! He and his wife Katie Weir are expecting their second child, according to a social media post.

Gracin shared the news with help from his 3-year-old son Luka, who posed for a snapshot while holding a sonogram image as a pink, Mickey Mouse-shaped balloon floats in the background.

"I think the new big bro is a little excited!!!" the singer captions his post, referencing the smile on the little boy's face.

The announcement post also indicates that Baby Gracin will make their arrival in January 2024, but doesn't share any additional details about the name or sex of the new baby.

The new addition to the family marks Gracin's sixth child, and his second with his wife. He is dad to four children from a previous marriage — three daughters and one son, who range in age between 14 and 20 years old.

Gracin and Weir tied the knot in Nashville in June 2017 after meeting two years prior, while Weir was working at the popular Nashville bar Tin Roof.

"Our motto is that there are no accidents, only reasons," the singer said of their fateful meeting. "How we found each other and fell in love is the reason we believe and live by that."

Gracin was a finalist on Season 2 of American Idol and had a string of country hits in the mid-2000s, including "I Want to Live," "Nothin' to Lose" and "Stay With Me (Brass Bed."

In music news, Gracin recently shared his latest single, "You're on Fire." He has several tour dates booked for summer 2023.

