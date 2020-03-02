American Idol producers actually asked Lauren Mascitti to audition, and she almost didn't do it. It's true — the 27-year-old Ohio native didn't show up hat in hand. She knew she'd get a fair shake if she wanted one, but that was a big if in 2019.

Why wouldn't she? A better question may be, why would she?

Sure, that's a presumptuous question if you just watched her audition during Sunday night's American Idol broadcast (March 1), but dig a little deeper and you'll understand why the show needed her. Mascitti's timeless vocals are her calling, and she's dedicated to a classic country sound on her newest album. She's also paid her dues on songwriter stages across Nashville and worked closely with veteran Music Row songwriters, like her fiance.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel were impressed with Mascitti's story and voice to offer her a Golden Ticket to Hollywood. She and Shawn Camp auditioned in Savannah, Ga., last year. When Camp walked in, the "Knockin' Boots" singer recognized him immediately, calling him a "badass." He kind of is, as you'll learn below. A few of Camp's hits ("Two Pina Coladas for Garth Brooks, "How Long Gone" for Brooks & Dunn) were mentioned during the show, but that's just the start of it. The 53-year-old songwriter has also been writing with Mascitti and no doubt sharing stories of his own ill-fated recording contract from the mid-'90s, something that's totally worth reading about at NPR.

The Canton Repository is the place to go to learn more about Mascitti. They've been covering their hometown girl for nearly two decades and previewed her audition on March 1.

Who Is Lauren Mascitti? 5 Things You Need to Know About Her + Shawn Camp:

Listen to Lauren Mascitti's "God Made a Woman":