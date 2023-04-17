During her Showstoppers Round performance, Mariah Faith impressed American Idol judges with her classic country expertise when she covered Waylon Jennings. On Sunday night's episode (April 16), Faith moved on to a more contemporary hit from the genre, sharing her take on Chris Stapleton's "You Should Probably Leave."

The setting was idyllic — Faith and the rest of the Top 26 are performing from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii this week — and Faith's vocal delivery and bluesy rasp was equally flawless, mirroring Stapleton's signature vocal groove while still putting her own flair on the song. Faith's family members were in the crowd, jamming out to her performance as she sang.

The singer's attention to detail even extended to her wardrobe: Faith rocked a black cowboy hat with a feather in it, not too dissimilar from Stapleton's own signature, feathered hat, which he almost always wears onstage.

Faith's Stapleton cover was among the first half of performances from the Top 26; the remaining Idol contestants will take the stage during Monday night's episode (April 17.) This week marks the first week of open voting, with fans all across America weighing in to decide who will be eliminated and who will advance to the next round of judging.

The results of the vote will be announced next week, and three contestants will be sent home. American Idol airs on ABC on Monday and Tuesday nights on ABC.

