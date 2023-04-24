American Idol revealed the new Top 12 on Monday night’s (April 24) episode, and Marybeth Byrd is moving on to the next round.

Immediately after learning that she'll be advancing in the competition, Byrd took a victory lap on stage singing Jason Isbell's “Cover Me Up.”

For her rendition of the country song, Byrd appeared against a dreamy meadow landscape complete with a crescent moon and rolling smoke machine clouds. Her vocals were soft and tender, while still packing a powerful punch.

Throughout the performance she stayed center stage, singing into a standing microphone, with her hot pink dress providing beautiful contrast to the otherwise dark scenery.

Byrd earned a standing ovation from all three judges, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, who looked pleased with the performance they just watched. While the singer didn’t receive any direct feedback from the judges, she was elated to head on over to the “Victory Zone” and take it easy for the rest of the night.

Contestants who were not immediately advanced to the Top 12 had to wait until the last minutes of the show to learn their fate.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8PM ET on ABC.

See American Idol Contestants Then and Now