Marybeth Byrd has advanced to American Idol’s Top 20!

Before taking to the stage, viewers got a look into Bryd’s typical life working as a country radio deejay. In the video package, she is seen taking calls in her studio, and one of those callers inquires about how Bryd first started singing.

She was very open about having a stutter when she was growing up and shared that the only time the stutter would go away was when she was singing. She elaborated that music was her safe haven and the place where she felt the most comfortable in her own skin.

That confidence showed up for Bryd when it was time for her to take the stage on Sunday night (April 23), offering up an original song, “People Pleaser,” about wanting to make the people around us happy, sometimes at her own expense.

All three judges gave Bryrd a standing ovation, with Luke Bryan loudly proclaiming that the performance gave him the “little chillies.”

Bryan was able to get his goosebumps under control and offered more detailed feedback to the hopeful singer, saying “I did not see that coming down the track just then, it was a big, big moment for you.”

He continued, “there’s one thing that is so refreshing is we don’t have to change your name or mess with your name, ‘cause Marybeth Bryd sounds like a star!”

After the praise from judges, Byrd was all smiles and expressed the relief she felt getting to premiere the song live on Idol.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8PM ET on ABC.

