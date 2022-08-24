Two finalists from the latest season of American Idol are teaming up for a co-headlining tour. Reigning champ Noah Thompson and runner-up HunterGirl will share a stage for an eight-city trek that kicks off Oct. 27 in Columbus, Ohio.

The two artists weren't just competitors on Idol; they also became good friends during their time on the show, and both artists say that they're excited to grow their bond during their time on the road.

"I can't believe a year ago, I was working construction, and now I'm announcing a tour with one of my closest friends, HunterGirl," Thompson says in a statement.

"HunterGirl and I met on Idol and became really close," he continues. "We've stayed friends, and now we get to get out there on the road together. One of my favorite things to do is get up on stage and sing. I am literally living in my dream world."

Thompson is also currently at work on new music, after releasing his debut, "One Day Tonight," during his tenure on the show. Both that song and HunterGirl's "Red Bird" quickly hit No. 1 on the iTunes All-Genre and Country Charts upon their respective releases.

"This past year has been one of the most incredible years of my life," HunterGirl adds of the season she shared with Thompson on Idol. "It is going to be so much fun being on tour with one of my good friends, Noah Thompson. I am excited to be on the road with my band and have the chance to play new music that will be coming out soon."

Tickets for the two up-and-comers' tour go on sale Friday (Aug. 26.) They'll be on sale at both HunterGirl and Thompson's websites.

Noah Thompson and HunterGirl's 2022 Co-Headlining Tour Dates:

Oct. 27 — Columbus, Ohio @ Bluestone

Oct. 28 — Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe’s Live

Oct. 29 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Nov. 17 — Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergels

Nov. 18 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Lori’s Roadhouse

Nov. 19 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe

Dec. 1 — Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

Dec 2 — St Louis, Mo. @ The Hawthorn

