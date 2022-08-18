Two of the producers behind American Idol have listed their California winery for sale at $22 million, and photos show a property that is absolutely spectacular.

According to Realtor.com, Idol producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick grew up together in Liverpool, and they went on to launch Idol into a worldwide phenomenon. In 2005, they decided to expand their holdings into the wine business, and they bought the property where their winery now stands for $5.2 million, knocking down the existing house on the property to build a stunning Italian-style villa that serves as their facility.

The Villa San-Juliette has since become an award-winning winery. Located on 160 sprawling acres near Paso Robles, Calif., the lavish estate features two Tuscan-style residential villas, an elaborate pool area, a tasting room, state-of-the-art vineyards and winery facilities and more.

The luxury property also offers staggering views in every direction. According to the listing for the property, its location would make it a great venue for special events. Villa San-Juliette's 12 types of wines consistently receive high ratings and accolades, and the listing states that the estate is "considered by many to be the crown jewel of the Central Coast, California's fastest growing wine region," making it an "investment opportunity of a lifetime."

